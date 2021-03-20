91,000 Shares in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 91,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.17% of Ryman Hospitality Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,137,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,150,000 after acquiring an additional 313,391 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at $55,200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,041,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,880,000 after buying an additional 71,520 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 41.5% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 983,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,179,000 after buying an additional 288,480 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2,137.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 847,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after acquiring an additional 809,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RHP shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.70.

In other news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $126.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.35 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.