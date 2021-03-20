$924.57 Million in Sales Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to announce $924.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $935.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $919.40 million. Genpact reported sales of $923.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year sales of $3.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.93 million.

G has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Genpact has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $43.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genpact’s payout ratio is 27.56%.

In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,781,952. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,531,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,679,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,634 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,837,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Genpact by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,372,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,762,000 after purchasing an additional 609,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,189,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

