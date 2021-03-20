933 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Purchased by Reby Advisors LLC

Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 1,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in ASML by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.40.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $8.23 on Friday, reaching $547.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,511. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $559.22 and its 200-day moving average is $461.92. The stock has a market cap of $229.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $215.59 and a 52 week high of $608.71.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.8864 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 34.40%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

