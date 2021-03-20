$97.03 Million in Sales Expected for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will announce $97.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.70 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year sales of $454.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $451.00 million to $457.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $576.97 million, with estimates ranging from $558.10 million to $603.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Shift4 Payments.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FOUR shares. Wolfe Research cut Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.53.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 97.0% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,618,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,921 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 938.7% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,597,000 after acquiring an additional 945,524 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 621.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,592,000 after acquiring an additional 932,116 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth about $39,261,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 523.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,457,000 after acquiring an additional 751,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.61. 1,144,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,905. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.42.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

