$99.68 Million in Sales Expected for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to post $99.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.60 million and the lowest is $97.44 million. Tecnoglass reported sales of $87.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year sales of $410.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $409.74 million to $412.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $445.91 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $447.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

TGLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tecnoglass by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 36,098 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. 15.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TGLS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 278,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.86. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $519.66 million, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

