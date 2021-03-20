A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $483.69

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 483.69 ($6.32) and traded as high as GBX 490.33 ($6.41). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 469.50 ($6.13), with a volume of 138,889 shares changing hands.

BAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 483.75 ($6.32).

The stock has a market capitalization of £525.98 million and a PE ratio of 25.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 496.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 483.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68.

A.G. BARR Company Profile (LON:BAG)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

