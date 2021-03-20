AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Truist

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its target price raised by Truist from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AIR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AAR currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. AAR has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $45.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.47 and a beta of 1.84.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AAR will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $1,159,245.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,587,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $102,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at $797,260.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,591 shares of company stock worth $2,271,918 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of AAR by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of AAR by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AAR by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of AAR by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

