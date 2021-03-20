Aaron Boynton Sells 3,166 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $85,007.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NTNX stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.24. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.97.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,873,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,581,000 after acquiring an additional 168,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,535,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,878,000 after purchasing an additional 56,807 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,007,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after buying an additional 42,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

