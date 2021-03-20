Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) versus Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Financial Review

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) and Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Woodside Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Abraxas Petroleum and Woodside Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abraxas Petroleum 1 0 0 0 1.00 Woodside Petroleum 0 1 2 0 2.67

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Abraxas Petroleum and Woodside Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abraxas Petroleum $129.15 million 0.24 -$65.00 million N/A N/A Woodside Petroleum $4.87 billion 3.70 $343.00 million N/A N/A

Woodside Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Abraxas Petroleum.

Risk & Volatility

Abraxas Petroleum has a beta of 3.53, indicating that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woodside Petroleum has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Abraxas Petroleum and Woodside Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abraxas Petroleum -313.53% -61.90% -15.09% Woodside Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Woodside Petroleum beats Abraxas Petroleum on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves were 56.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Woodside Petroleum Company Profile

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. Woodside Petroleum Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

