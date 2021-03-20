Abulaba Price Up 90.8% Over Last Week (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded 98.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Abulaba has a total market capitalization of $1,107.42 and $159.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Abulaba has traded 90.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Abulaba token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Abulaba alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00051404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00014368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.37 or 0.00647838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00069480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00024682 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00034201 BTC.

Abulaba Profile

AAA is a token. It launched on December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 tokens. Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here. Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co.

Abulaba Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abulaba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abulaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abulaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abulaba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.