ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America restated their neutral rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACAD. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.94.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.48. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $38,507.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,294.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $103,801.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,888.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

