Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $302.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $292.00 to $302.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ACN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.56.

Shares of ACN opened at $263.78 on Friday. Accenture has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $271.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total transaction of $664,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,490,224.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

