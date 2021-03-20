ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE:ADCT opened at $28.07 on Friday. ADC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $56.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.89.

ADCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

