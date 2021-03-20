Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

AHEXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,313. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.23. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 570.00 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.824 per share. This represents a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Adecco Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Adecco Group’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.