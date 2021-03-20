Aecon Group Inc. (ARE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 22nd

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 22nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$19.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$10.94 and a twelve month high of C$20.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARE. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group to C$23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price (up previously from C$17.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecon Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.25.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

