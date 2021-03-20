AerCap (NYSE:AER) Lifted to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has $88.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AER. Cowen raised their price objective on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AerCap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AerCap currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.14.

AER opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.85 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. AerCap has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $62.40.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. AerCap’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AER. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in AerCap by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in AerCap by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in AerCap by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 419,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after purchasing an additional 44,243 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in AerCap by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

