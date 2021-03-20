Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of novel therapeutics for vascular disorders with a concentration on diseases of the eye. The Company’ product candidates include AKB?9778, ARP1536 and AKB-4924 which are in clinical stage. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cincinnati, United States. “

Get Aerpio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARPO. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARPO opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a market cap of $79.01 million, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 2.02. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.31.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARPO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $624,000. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.