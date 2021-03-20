Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGGZF. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Shares of AGGZF opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $37.86.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.