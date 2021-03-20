AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $145.64

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $145.64 and last traded at $145.64, with a volume of 1249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.09.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGCO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.10. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of AGCO by 13.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AGCO by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in AGCO by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AGCO by 8.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 4.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Company Profile (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

