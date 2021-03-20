Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.83

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and traded as low as $2.04. Agile Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 1,883,260 shares trading hands.

AGRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Agile Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $181.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 612.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,584 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

