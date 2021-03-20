Agree Realty Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.207 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 134.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.3%.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $50.56 and a 1 year high of $72.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.12 and its 200-day moving average is $65.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.25.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,870 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,252,445.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon Leopold acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,473.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Mizuho cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

