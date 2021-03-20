Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Air France-KLM from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell.

Shares of AFLYY opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $7.12.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

