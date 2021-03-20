Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Equities analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to announce sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.41 billion. Air Products and Chemicals reported sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year sales of $9.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $9.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.12 billion to $10.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $1,283,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 24,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $275.40 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $173.91 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

