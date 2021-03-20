Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €111.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €108.92 ($128.14).

Shares of AIR opened at €97.34 ($114.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €94.74 and a 200 day moving average price of €83.04. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a one year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

