Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Downgraded by DNB Markets

DNB Markets cut shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DETNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Societe Generale cut Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Aker BP ASA stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. Aker BP ASA has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

