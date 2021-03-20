Alan Douglas Brimacombe Sells 5,400 Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$22,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,693,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$82,714,380.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 3,600 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.70 per share, with a total value of C$13,320.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 27,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.65 per share, with a total value of C$101,470.00.

On Thursday, December 31st, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 4,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.00 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 900 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.85 per share, with a total value of C$4,360.50.

On Thursday, December 17th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 14,900 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.35, for a total value of C$79,715.00.

Shares of Rupert Resources stock opened at C$3.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$646.35 million and a P/E ratio of -78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.62. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.61 and a 12-month high of C$6.20.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

RUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Rupert Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Rupert Resources from C$6.35 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

