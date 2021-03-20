Alchemy Pay Price Up 19% Over Last Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $13.89 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 19% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.60 or 0.00261347 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00105925 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00053947 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000595 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 57.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,037,987 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS.

