Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,189,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.75% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $30,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,343,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,795,000 after purchasing an additional 418,031 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2,624.0% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 281,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 270,925 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,099,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,325.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 247,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 237,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,039,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $32.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.