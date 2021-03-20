Alerus Financial NA Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Alerus Financial NA lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Honeywell International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,581 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 7,187.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,378,000 after acquiring an additional 771,489 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Honeywell International by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,867,000 after acquiring an additional 747,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Honeywell International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,041,003,000 after buying an additional 266,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Shares of HON opened at $212.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $219.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.