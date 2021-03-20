Alerus Financial NA Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Alerus Financial NA cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,320 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342,126 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,736 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 19.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,468 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 71.4% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $305,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 63.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,646,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $314,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $66.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.33. The company has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.04.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

