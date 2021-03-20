Alerus Financial NA Takes Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Alerus Financial NA purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 375,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after buying an additional 116,150 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,579,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 319,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after buying an additional 144,620 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELAN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Argus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of -54.54, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.21.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

