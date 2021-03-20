Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.86 Million

Brokerages forecast that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will announce $57.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.02 million to $58.69 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $54.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year sales of $222.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220.58 million to $223.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $233.11 million, with estimates ranging from $227.14 million to $239.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.94.

Shares of Alithya Group stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 81,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,419. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alithya Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alithya Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,842,000. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.