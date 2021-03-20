Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Shares Down 8.1%

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) traded down 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.59. 620,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,599,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 7.99. The company has a market cap of $63.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 408,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 153,840 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 28,858 shares in the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.