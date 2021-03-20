Alliance Global Partners Reiterates Buy Rating for Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VFF. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.96.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

VFF opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.94 and a beta of 4.02.

In other Village Farms International news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $1,343,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,559,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,897,078.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Henry sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $131,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,200 shares in the company, valued at $276,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,794,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFF. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.