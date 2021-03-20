Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Tredegar worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Tredegar by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Tredegar by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tredegar during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42. Tredegar Co. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $549.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the Sure&Soft, Soft Quilt, ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic films and fabrics for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

