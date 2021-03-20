Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,550 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter worth $256,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

SWI opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. SolarWinds Co. has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.54 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. SolarWinds’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

