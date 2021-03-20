Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $687,000 Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Chuy’s by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 410.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Chuy’s by 18.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 794,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,039 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $420,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $42,266.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,538.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,170,936. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chuy’s stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $865.58 million, a P/E ratio of -99.77 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $46.14.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHUY. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

