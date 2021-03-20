Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $799,000 Stock Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $14.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $923.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $156,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,993.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,258.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,487 shares of company stock worth $361,066. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

