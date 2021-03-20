Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Surmodics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 21,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Surmodics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SRDX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX opened at $53.98 on Friday. Surmodics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.16. The firm has a market cap of $742.55 million, a PE ratio of 674.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 1.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Surmodics news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 1,497 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $75,867.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,997 shares of company stock valued at $276,288 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

