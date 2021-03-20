Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.90

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.90 and last traded at $25.42, with a volume of 100235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $106.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.32 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.90%.

Allianz Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

