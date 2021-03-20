Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a hold rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.13.

ALSN opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average is $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.46 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

