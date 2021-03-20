Allstate Corp Acquires 5,371 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KNX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 287,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

NYSE KNX opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.20. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KNX. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.