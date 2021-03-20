Allstate Corp Grows Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 96.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their price target on Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.44.

Shares of PSA opened at $233.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.07. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $246.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

