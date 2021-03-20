Allstate Corp Lowers Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Allstate Corp cut its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $1,565,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 76.8% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 216,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 93,850 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 27,077 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,142,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,715,000 after purchasing an additional 55,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 265.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 59,486 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $44.38 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $56.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average is $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 184.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $31,565,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $95,884,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock worth $141,500,944. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

