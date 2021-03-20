Allstate Corp Purchases 1,543 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Allstate Corp raised its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp owned 0.05% of NorthWestern worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 24.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $63.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.72.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $313.45 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 72.51%.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $159,597.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $474,989.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,024,772 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

