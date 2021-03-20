Allstate Corp Sells 3,453 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Allstate Corp decreased its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,624 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 708.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 29.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 450,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 102,525 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 302,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 27.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 547,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 118,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

FHB stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.34. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $188.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.24 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. Equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

