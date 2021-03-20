Allstate Corp Sells 3,719 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Allstate Corp cut its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675,148 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,945 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $81,833,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 865.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,161,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,529 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,491,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $97.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.90. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VIAC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.96.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

