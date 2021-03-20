Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Cut by Wedgewood Partners Inc.

Wedgewood Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. University of Notre Dame DU Lac lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 13,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,962,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $307,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total transaction of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,347 shares of company stock worth $20,667,621 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $6.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,043.20. 2,314,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,298. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,054.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,769.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.