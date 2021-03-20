Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Given New $17.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALTG has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on Alta Equipment Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shares of NYSE:ALTG opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. Alta Equipment Group has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.25.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTG. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 306.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

