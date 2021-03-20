AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at ATB Capital

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital to C$24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ALA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CSFB upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AltaGas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.35.

AltaGas stock opened at C$21.29 on Wednesday. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$9.16 and a 12-month high of C$21.68. The stock has a market cap of C$5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.39%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

